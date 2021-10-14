David Gordon Green Wants To Direct All 3 New Exorcist Films

Fresh off bringing Michael Myers back to life, director David Gordon Green is next setting his sights on a different horror franchise: The Exorcist. He has already lined up a new trilogy of films, which he will co-write with Peter Sattler. He is already locked in to direct the first film in the trilogy, which will star Leslie Odom Jr. and a returning Ellen Burstyn reprising her role as Chris MacNeil, the mother of the young, possessed Regan, who Linda Blair played. No word yet on if she is returning, though. Green is set to direct all three films in the trilogy, as he told Collider in a new interview while making the rounds for Halloween Kills this week.

Can Green Do For The Exorcist What He Did For Halloween?

In the interview, he talks about the differences between Halloween and The Exorcist: "To me, it's as different as making Stronger and Pineapple Express. They're just so unbelievably different. One is very primal, and the other is very academic. So it's just trying to switch gears there. I'm sure I'll know more a year from now when I've gotten a handle on what Exorcist is. The script's written. And it was a very, entirely different writing process." In fact, he said the other two films in the trilogy are also already outlined: "So we've got a ways to go on that, but we know where we're going. It's a new journey [with] some familiar characters and some new ones as well."

Green will again be working with Blumhouse and Universal on these films after the successful partnership on his Halloween trilogy. Jason Blum will produce for Blumhouse, and Universal has an eye towards releasing these both in theaters and on Peacock, especially after paying $400 million for the distribution rights.

I am not the biggest fan of the original, and I know that is an unpopular opinion, but I trust Green at this point to make a thoroughly entertaining film. The release date for the first film in this new Exorcist trilogy is October 13th, 2023.