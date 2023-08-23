Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Expend4bles, lionsgate, poster, posters, the expendables 4, trailer

Expend4bles: 11 New Character Posters And A New Red Band Trailer

Eleven new character posters and a new red band trailer for Expend4bles have dropped. The fourth film in the franchise will be released on September 22nd.

A bunch of character posters and a new red band trailer for Expend4bles has officially dropped. September is always a really weird month in terms of releases because it is too late for the big summer blockbusters but too early for the fall season awards fodder. So we tend to get some really off-the-wall stuff or things that studios are trying to write off. Which one Expend4bles is remains to be seen. We have eleven character posters featuring the cast, and that has all of two women in it — love that for us. We also have a red band trailer that seems to imply that Lionsgate is taking advice from X/Twitter commentators, and there is something incredibly dystopian about that. However, if the thing those comments are asking for is for this franchise to go completely buckwild and lean into an R-rating? It could be worse.

Expend4bles: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Synopsis: A new generation of stars join the world's top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia. Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world's last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give "new blood" a whole new meaning.

Expend4bles, directed by Scott Waugh, stars Jason Statham, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Randy Couture, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran with Andy Garcia, and Sylvester Stallone. It will be released on September 22, 2023.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!