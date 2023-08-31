Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: clip, Expend4bles, lionsgate

Expend4bles: New Clip Features A Sexually Tense Fight Plus A New Image

We have a new clip from Expend4bles that features Jason Statham and Megan Fox having one of those "fights as foreplay." Also, there's a new image.

September is still shaping up to be such a weird month for movie releases, and the marketing side of things is having an even harder time because the studios refuse to pay writers and actors livable wages. The films that come out in September aren't usually the biggest releases of the year; sometimes, they can come in almost entirely under the radar, so being unable to do the talk show circuit will hurt them. Will it hurt these studios enough that they will pay people livable wages? We'll see. One movie that will either completely flop or do exceptionally well next month is Expend4bles. There are a lot of fans for this franchise, and they are bringing on some new faces and some real talent in the action genre, including Tony Jaa and Iko Uwais. Unfortunately, the new clip does not feature either of them, but we do have Jason Statham and Megan Fox having one of those "fights as foreplay" scenes because, of course, we do. We also have a new image as well featuring several members of this rather extensive cast.

Expend4bles: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Synopsis: A new generation of stars join the world's top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia. Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world's last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give "new blood" a whole new meaning.

Expend4bles, directed by Scott Waugh, stars Jason Statham, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Randy Couture, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran with Andy Garcia, and Sylvester Stallone. It will be released on September 22, 2023.

