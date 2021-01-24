Extraction Sequel Hoping To Shoot In Fall, Cinematic Universe Coming

Extraction, the Russo Brothers produced action film for Netflix starring Chris Hemsworth, was a huge success when released in 2020, becoming one of the top streamed films on the service and kicking off a huge year for Netflix in their original content offerings. A sequel was quickly greenlit, with Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave also returning. In a new interview with Collider, Hargrave says that the production is still hoping to film in the fall of this year, though the pandemic has slowed things down a bit. Joe Russo is still finishing the script, and from the sound of it, this sequel will not be the only return to the world of Extraction that we get.

Get Ready For The Extraction Cinematic Universe

It turns out they are gearing up for a whole universe to pop up in the Extraction universe: "I think Joe and Anthony [Russo], that whole AGBO team, are brilliant in that building upon the Marvel universe aspect where a lot of these films connect and intersect in their journeys with characters. They're building on that model in the Extraction universe, and there is a lot of opportunity to follow characters that people have shown an affinity for and sounds like they want to know more about."

There are many opportunities to expand on some of the characters we met in the first film, that is for sure. Personally, if they can keep the same style and expertise to the action sequences, they can make as many Extraction films as they want to. Some of those set pieces were the best we have seen in quite some time and announced Hargrave to the world as the next great action director. Here's hoping we get the proper sequel first and go from there.