Fantastic Beasts: Secrets Of Dumbledore Hits 4K On June 28th

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has not had a great run at the box office, and Warner Bros is now releasing the film on 4K Blu-ray on June 28th. The film stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, and Jude Law, and is directed by longtime Wizarding World director David Yates. The release will come stuffed to the gills with all kinds of special features as well, as most of these films do when they release on disc. Behind the scenes docs, featurettes, and a full Dolby Atmos soundtrack will be included. Below you can see the cover and the full features list.

Fantastic Beasts Release Details

"Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" was directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling & Steve Kloves, based upon a screenplay by J.K. Rowling. The film was produced by David Heyman, J.K. Rowling, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram and Tim Lewis. Neil Blair, Danny Cohen, Josh Berger, Courtenay Valenti and Michael Sharp served as executive producers."

Special Features and Technical Specs:

HDR PRESENTAITON OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK (ALSO AVAILABLE ON THE BLU-RAY)

The Dumbledore Family Tree

Dumbledore Through the Ages

Magical or Muggle

The Magic of Hogwarts

Even More Fantastic Beasts

Newt in the Wild

The German Ministry of Magic

A Dumbledore Duel

The Candidates' Dinner

Erkstag Jailbreak

Battle in Bhutan

The Secrets of Cursed Child

Deleted Scenes

4K Blu-ray subtitles: Swedish, Norwegian, Korean, Italian, German, Finnish, Danish, Complex Chinese, English SDH, Canadian French, Parisian French, Latin Spanish, Cantonese

Blu-ray subtitles: Brazilian Portuguese, Canadian French, English SDH, Latin Spanish, Parisian French