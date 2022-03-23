Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore: New Posters, A Featurette

The low-key promotion train for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore looks like it might be picking up even if it still looks like they are avoiding any direct connection with the press at the moment. I can't imagine why. We haven't seen much from Warner Bros. for this series aside from posters and some interactions on social media that are trying to draw in some fan engagement. Still, with three weeks remaining to the release of a movie that needs to be a critical and commercial success to justify the continued existence of this franchise, they finally decided to do a little more work. We have two more posters, this time from 4DX and ScreenX, but we also have some featurettes that are leaning into nostalgia. One is leaning into the return to Hogwarts in this movie. The second is basically saying that this new group of characters will be another version of Dumbledore's Army from Order of the Phoenix. A safer option for a franchise that is floundering is to lean back on the source material. Still, one has to wonder if the Fantastic Beasts series will lean so far back that it completely forgets to be an original property and just becomes a bunch of references.

If there were ever a series that genuinely got left in the dust from COVID-19 delays and other behind-the-scenes issues, it would be this series. While the first movie was more or less well-received, the second got a critical mauling, and the fans didn't seem the like it that much either. The third movie, allegedly of five, was delayed for retooling. It went from bad to worse with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic halting production and Eddie Redmayne refusing to condemn J.K. Rowling's highly problematic TERF tweets and even defended her in the long run while Ezra Miller has been caught allegedly choking female fans. Eventually, they replaced Johnny Depp with Mad Mikkelsen while also snagging an April 2022 release date for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, but that hasn't stopped Rowling from being the worst on social media. They are indeed still making these, and we'll have to see if the third one gets a better critical and audience reception.

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches, and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

The film features an ensemble cast led by Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything), two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law (Cold Mountain, The Talented Mr. Ripley), Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling & Steve Kloves, based upon a screenplay by J.K. Rowling. It will be released on April 15, 2022.