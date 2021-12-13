Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Trailer, Images, Summary

To say that the Fantastic Beasts series has had a bit of a rough ride would be an understatement. While the first movie was more or less well-received, the second got a critical mauling, and the fans didn't seem the like it that much either. The third movie, allegedly of five, was delayed for retooling. It went from bad to worse with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic halting production and Eddie Redmayne refusing to condemn J.K. Rowling's extremely problematic TERF tweets and even defended her in the long run while Ezra Miller has been caught allegedly choking female fans. Eventually, they replaced Johnny Depp with Mad Mikkelsen while also snagging an April 2022 release date, but that hasn't stopped Rowling from being the worst on social media as of even last night before this trailer drop. Warner Bros. still went ahead with the trailer release for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore today, and we also got some images and a summary for the movie.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9dr2zw-TXQ&ab_channel=WarnerBros.Pictures)

If there truly some a series that seemed to get lost in the COVID delays, it was this one. The second movie didn't leave many fans on the edges of their seats, to begin with. Now the long wait and radio silence to Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore means that the likely response to all of this today is probably going to be some variation of, "oh, yeah, I forgot those movies were a thing." One has to wonder what would happen if this third movie is another underperformance critically, commercially, and with their dedicated fanbase. These movies aren't exactly approachable to people who aren't already established fans of the Harry Potter universe. They really can only lose fans, not gain them, in the long run.

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches, and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

The film features an ensemble cast led by Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything), two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law (Cold Mountain, The Talented Mr. Ripley), Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine

Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore was directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling & Steve Kloves, based upon a screenplay by J.K. Rowling. It will be released on April 15, 2022.