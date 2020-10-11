Jurassic World: Jeff Goldblum Recreates Iconic Side Pose

If there was anyone who's enjoying milking his time in a franchise, it's actor Jeff Goldblum. As one of the active participants for the #GoodToVote campaign that includes his Jurassic Park co-stars Sam Neill and Laura Dern, Goldblum's gone above and beyond recreating his memorable scenes from the 1993 Steven Spielberg film based on the Michael Crichton novel. Since reuniting with his co-stars for Jurassic World: Dominion, the trio actively campaigned for fans to get out the vote via social media. By hitting thresholds, Goldblum promised to fulfill those promises 27 years later.

Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park Recap

The first scene Goldblum recreated was describing Chaos Theory as Dr. Ian Malcolm to a confused Dr. Ellie Sattler (Dern) using droplets of water in the jeep as the trio, Hammond's grandkids and a lawyer were taking the grand tour. In a post to his Instagram, Goldblum did the scene with Dr. Alan Grant (Neill) instead of with a bemused Dern looking on from afar. The latest post was a special thanks to reaching nearly 3,000 to register so he decided to recreate his side half-shirt off pose back at the park compound after fleeing the escaping dinosaurs in another jeep. "WOW! Thank you to everyone who used my @HeadCount page to make sure that you're #GoodToVote! Nearly 3,000 of you are ready for this November's election. Here's your reward…how time flies. @jurassicworld" the actor wrote on his Instagram.

After distracting the Tyrannosaurus Rex when Grant clearly had the issue "handled" with his own flare, Malcolm tried to distract it from the rest of the party only to be overrun and thrown against a building injuring his leg. To be honest, it's a good excuse to be out of the action while the others were the ones who actually "did things" the rest of the film. For fans online, it was the film's most meme-able moment of the then-41-year-old. The only difference now is the distinct grey hair over the formerly jet black of the soon-to-be-68-year old. Directed by Colin Trevorrow and co-written by Emily Carmichael and Derek Connolly, Jurassic World: Dominion also stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jake Johnson, Dichen Lachman, Justice Smith, and BD Wong. The Universal film comes to theatres in 2022.