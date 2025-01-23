Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: FAST X, fast x: part 2, fast xi

Vin Diesel Says Fast X: Part 2 Will Wrap Its Production In LA

Vin Diesel says that the final movie in The Fast Saga, Fast X: Part 2, will "return home" to where the franchise began in 2001: Los Angeles.

Article Summary Vin Diesel announces Fast X: Part 2 will end production in Los Angeles, a nod to the franchise's roots.

Production shift follows Vin Diesel's Instagram post, emphasizing LA's significance to the Fast Saga.

Fast X grossed over $700 million globally, showcasing a dedicated fanbase despite mixed reviews.

Despite being the final film, Fast & Furious universe will expand with a new spin-off in development.

When the first Fast and Furious movie was released in 2001, no one could have dreamed it would become the film franchise it is today. The franchise itself didn't really find its footing until the fourth movie, and it's been a buckwild ride ever since. We are ten movies into this thing, and they are saying this next film, likely called Fast X: Part 2, but who even knows, at this point, is the last one. We don't have a confirmed release date yet, but the last we heard from star Vin Diesel, they were eyeing March 2026, which hasn't been confirmed yet either. Maybe Diesel will drive a car onto the CinemaCon stage in April and confirm that for us. And while we don't know any plot details at the moment, we do know the movie will "return home," as Diesel said in an Instagram post. The series started on the streets of Los Angeles, and Diesel said that the franchise will wrap its production in LA, where it all began, because "Los Angeles needs it now more than ever."

"Last week, during the fires that displaced LA…" Diesel said in the Instagram post with Diesel and co-star Jordana Brewster. "my sister Jordana reached out to me and said… Please have Universal film the rest of Fast X Part 2 in LA. Los Angeles needs it now more than ever… Los Angeles is where Fast and Furious started filming 25 years ago… and now Fast will finally return home. All love…"

Fast X brought in over $700 million at the worldwide box office, and while, for a little while, the critical reception of these movies improved, they started to level back out into the mediocre range again. However, this series has a dedicated fanbase who could not care less what anyone has to say about these movies. They are here for them, and they are going to show up. Another spin-off film is in the works, so even if Fast X: Part 2 is the "last film," this cinematic universe probably isn't going anywhere.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!