Fear Street Part 3: 1666 Trailer Wraps Up The Netflix Trilogy

Fear Street wraps up this Friday with the release of the final part of the trilogy on Netflix. The first two films took place in 1994 and 1978, both were maybe not the strongest films, but highly entertaining and fun watches, so I would expect more of the same with the wrap-up. This final film takes the story 300 years into the past to the year 1666, to the origins of the curse. These films are all based around the books of R.L. Stine and directed by Leigh Janiak. You can see the new poster and trailer for the final part of the Fear Street trilogy down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: FEAR STREET PART 3: 1666 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dj3CXY8rKuY)

Fear Street Part Three: 1666 Synopsis

"The origins of Sarah Fier's curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the lives of Shadysiders forever. Kiana Madeira, Ashley Zukerman, Gillian Jacobs, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Darrell Britt-Gibson, Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Mccabe Slye, Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Jordana Spiro, Jordyn DiNatale, Jeremy Ford, and Randy Havens star in Fear Street Part Three: 1666."

I really enjoyed the first two films. While they didn't reinvent the genre or anything, the killers were well done, and you know what? It was just a fun watch. Sometimes we forget that we can just throw on something like Fear Street to lose ourselves for 90+ minutes and just have some fun. This last film is the one I was looking forward to the least, but I enjoyed the first two enough to give it a real go. Fear Street Part 3: 1666 debuts on Netflix this Friday and wraps up the trilogy that started at the beginning of the month. Maybe we will get more later, as these have been a huge success.