Fear Street: Prom Queen Killer Pulled Inspiration from Scream

One of the stars of the Netflix horror film Fear Street: Prom Queen reveals how they channeled Billy Loomis in their performance.

Article Summary Fear Street: Prom Queen shifts to classic slasher roots with a 1988 Shadyside prom queen murder spree

Mixed reviews and a 48% Rotten Tomatoes score make it the lowest-rated entry in the Fear Street series

Fina Strazza draws inspiration from Scream’s Billy Loomis for her menacing role as Tiffany Falconer

Despite critiques, the film stands out for its '80s nostalgia, brutal kills, and memorable performances

Netflix's Fear Street franchise has been widely praised for its fresh take on slasher horror, blending nostalgia with inventive storytelling. The original trilogy, released in 2021, was a surprise hit, earning a dedicated fanbase and strong reviews. However, the latest installment, Fear Street: Prom Queen, has received a more mixed response.

Directed by Matt Palmer, Fear Street: Prom Queen shifts away from the trilogy's supernatural elements, opting for a more traditional slasher set in 1988 Shadyside. The film follows Lori Granger (India Fowler), an outsider vying for the title of prom queen, while a masked killer begins eliminating her competition one by one. While some critics have praised its stylish execution and brutal kills, others feel it lacks the depth and originality of its predecessors. And in all honesty, the critiques are valid. As a result, the film debuted with a 48% score on Rotten Tomatoes, marking the lowest-rated entry in the Fear Street series. Still, despite the divided reactions, Fear Street: Prom Queen has still managed to generate buzz, particularly for its performances.

Fear Street: Prom Queen Slasher Villain on Finding Inspiration

Now, Fina Strazza, who plays one of the film's antagonists, Tiffany Falconer, spoke to Screen Rant about her approach to the character, drawing inspiration from classic horror villains. "I really love the Scream franchise, and what I love in particular is how in the first Scream, when you re-watch it, Skeet Ulrich is so obviously the killer, and he's so crazy the whole time, and he's so genuine in everything that he says, even when he's like, 'I'm gonna cut your guts out,'" Strazza explained. "He's saying that, and he means it, and you think he might be joking, and you think, 'Oh, that's far too obvious for you to be a murderer.' But I just love how, because he's so genuine in every scene, it kind of steers you away from him, and from any suspicion. So, I think with every scene, I just wanted to bring that genuine nature to it, and then see how it all got put together, and see how it worked out."

While Fear Street: Prom Queen may not have reached the heights of the original trilogy, its mix of '80s nostalgia, slasher thrills, and campy teen drama makes for a (decent) first-time watch. Whether it will grow into a cult favorite like its predecessors remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—Shadyside's horror legacy is far from over.

Fear Street: Prom Queen is streaming via Netflix.

