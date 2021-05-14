Cruella: 2 Posters, 2 BTS Images, 2 Clips as Tickets Go On Sale

The next Disney hybrid release is coming out later this month, and to this moment, there is still no indication as to whether or not it's actually going to work. We'll have to see when the full reviews come out. Cruella is going to be coming out soon, so Disney is ramping up their promotional work. First, the movie is available for pre-order on Disney+ with Premier Access. Tickets are also on sale since the movie is also coming to theaters. We got a new TV spot, two posters [one from Regal and the other from Dolby], two behind-the-scenes pictures, and two clips that really show off what kind of energy we can expect from this movie.

"Academy Award® winner Emma Stone ("La La Land") stars in Disney's "Cruella," an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. "Cruella," which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson ("Howards End," "Sense & Sensibility"). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella."

Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie with a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis. It stars Emma Stone as the titular character, with Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, and Mark Strong. It will be released on May 28, 2021, in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access.

