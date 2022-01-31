Filming Last Night In Soho On The Streets Of Soho (Video Clip)

Last Night In Soho was one of my favourite films last year. And won all sorts of plaudits from the unlikeliest of places. Which is how I found myself telling co-writer and director Edgar Wright that my wife hadn't taken my recommendation to watch it, as she has a thing about ghost stories, instead she had to take the recommendation of a relatively drunk vicar at a socially distanced barbeque. I get the feeling a lot of word of mouth around the Home Counties spread in that fashion. And as I type this I am heading into Soho, to work at a club on Dean Street before heading down to a Channel 4 screening. I will be passing by and through many of the places seen in the following clip on my Boris bike, as Edgar Wright and co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns talk about the importance of filming the movie in Soho itself, the history it has for film making, and how they chose locations. Including Berwick Street, just up from Gosh Comics. As Last Night In Soho is available on digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD from today in the UK, from Universal.

There are naturally a bunch of bonuses for each format. Here's how those break down:

BONUS FEATURES on DIGITAL (iTunes)

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR/CO-WRITER EDGAR WRIGHT, EDITOR PAUL MACHLISS AND COMPOSER STEVE PRICE

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR/CO-WRITER EDGAR WRIGHT AND CO-WRITER KRISTY WILSON-CAIRNS

MAKING OF FEATURETTES

MEET ELOISE – An in-depth look at the character of Eloise and the challenges that star Thomasin McKenzie faced while bringing her to life.

DREAMING OF SANDIE – A closer look at the characters of Sandie and Jack and why Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith were the perfect actors to embody the essence of the time period.

ON THE STREETS OF SOHO – The cast and crew discuss the importance of shooting on location in Soho and the complexity of transforming the city streets back in time.

DELETED SCENES

ANIMATICS

FIRST DREAM

SHADOW MEN

MURDER

FINAL CONFRONTATION

EXTRAS

HAIR & MAKEUP TESTS

LIGHTING & VFX TESTS

WIDE ANGLE WITNESS CAM

ACTON TOWN HALL STEADICAM REHEARSAL

"DOWNTOWN" MUSIC VIDEO

TRAILERS

BONUS FEATURES on 4K UHD, BLU-RAY:

MAKING OF FEATURETTES

MEET ELOISE – An in-depth look at the character of Eloise and the challenges that star Thomasin McKenzie faced while bringing her to life.

DREAMING OF SANDIE – A closer look at the characters of Sandie and Jack and why Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith were the perfect actors to embody the essence of the time period.

SMOKE AND MIRRORS – The cast and crew break down how lighting, makeup, special effects, and creative camerawork came together to create a collision between the present day and 1960's time periods.

ON THE STREETS OF SOHO – The cast and crew discuss the importance of shooting on location in Soho and the complexity of transforming the city streets back in time.

TIME TRAVELLING – A look into how the music, costume design, and production design of the film work together to immerse the audience into the world of 1960's Soho.

DELETED SCENES

ANIMATICS

FIRST DREAM

SHADOW MEN

MURDER

FINAL CONFRONTATION

EXTRAS

HAIR & MAKEUP TESTS

LIGHTING & VFX TESTS

WIDE ANGLE WITNESS CAM

ACTON TOWN HALL STEADICAM REHEARSAL

"DOWNTOWN" MUSIC VIDEO

TRAILERS

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR/CO-WRITER EDGAR WRIGHT, EDITOR PAUL MACHLISS AND COMPOSER STEVE PRICE

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR/CO-WRITER EDGAR WRIGHT AND CO-WRITER KRISTY WILSON-CAIRNS

BONUS FEATURES on DVD:

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR/CO-WRITER EDGAR WRIGHT, EDITOR PAUL MACHLISS AND COMPOSER STEVE PRICE

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR/CO-WRITER EDGAR WRIGHT AND CO-WRITER KRISTY WILSON-CAIRNS

MAKING OF FEATURETTES

MEET ELOISE – An in-depth look at the character of Eloise and the challenges that star Thomasin McKenzie faced while bringing her to life.

DELETED SCENES

ANIMATICS

FIRST DREAM

SHADOW MEN

MURDER

FINAL CONFRONTATION

EXTRAS

HAIR & MAKEUP TESTS

LIGHTING & VFX TESTS

WIDE ANGLE WITNESS CAM

ACTON TOWN HALL STEADICAM REHEARSAL

As we mentioned, Last Night In Soho is available on digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD from today.