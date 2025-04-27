Posted in: Movies, New Line Cinema | Tagged: film, final destination, Final Destination: Bloodlines, horror

Final Destination: Bloodlines Director Wanted to Subvert Expectations

The director of Final Destination: Bloodlines reveals how the film aims to change the franchise's typical formula.

Article Summary Final Destination: Bloodlines returns after 14 years, aiming to shake up the classic franchise formula.

Directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein introduce a unique narrative structure set in 1969 and modern day.

The film promises to subvert fan expectations by changing how and when characters meet their fate.

Bloodlines teases emotional twists and unpredictable deaths for a fresh and suspenseful experience.

After a 14-year hiatus from challenging fate, the beloved horror franchise Final Destination is set to return with its sixth installment, titled Final Destination: Bloodlines. Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the film (which has dropped a few exciting teasers and trailers so far) is poised to recreate its signature thrills that fans have come to expect, while introducing a few groundbreaking changes to the formula. After all, it's important to keep a long-running franchise fresh!

Final Destination: Bloodlines Director on Changing the Formula

One of the most intriguing aspects of Final Destination: Bloodlines is its unique narrative structure, as teased in the trailer. Speaking to GamesRadar+, Lipovsky revealed, "For this film, the first premonition takes place in 1969. There are lots of deaths during the premonition, which is what normally happens in the opening sequence of a Final Destination movie, but we then come out of the eye of a different person in the modern day. That's new. For a lot of fans, I think that's going to immediately throw them for a loop. It's going to make them lean forward to try and figure out what's going on. As moviegoers, we love it when you have to lean forward in your seat because a movie is being unpredictable. We switch up a lot of the predictability, including who's going to die next and how they are going to die. You might think it's one person, but it's not. There's a delight in that."

This innovative approach is obviously part of death's design (too far?) and as a way to keep audiences from expecting the same inevitable outcome, as the film challenges the predictability of previous installments. And to make this even more intriguing, the film is rumored to include some connections to past installments, so this isn't setting itself up to be another formulaic installment of random characters either. Final Destination: Bloodlines includes a well-rounded cast, with Brec Bassinger, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, and Rya Kihlstedt in key roles. Fans will also be thrilled to see the return of Tony Todd as William Bludworth in a posthumous performance, adding a much-needed nostalgic touch to the film.

With its fresh take on the franchise and a commitment to delivering unpredictable stories, Final Destination: Bloodlines is gearing up to impress through its theatrical release on May 16, 2025.

