Final Destination: Bloodlines Continues To Get Teased On X

We may have our first tease of what Death has in store for a new batch of victims in the next Final Destination film, in theaters this May.

Article Summary Final Destination: Bloodlines teases with new clues on the next deadly traps in this horror sequel.

Directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein helm the anticipated sixth Final Destination film.

Possible trailer release around the Super Bowl or in theaters with The Wolf Man in 2025.

Fans hope for a return to the original's thrilling energy with a release date of May 16.

Final Destination: Bloodlines is flying under the radar a bit, but today, we got another tease, thanks to Patrick Green on his X account. Is that spinning blade our first death trap clue? The newest film in the franchise, the sixth and latest since 2011, is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor. It will star Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Richard Harmon, Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones, Rya Kihlstedt, Tinpo Lee, Luan Gallagher, and Tony Todd in one of his final roles. The logo we got teased with is not much to go by besides really hammering home the release date of May 16.

Final Destination: Bloodlines Has Been A Long Time Coming

The Final Destination franchise comprises five previous films combined to make over $660 million worldwide. There have also been a bunch of tie-in novels and comics. All that we know for sure about this new film Bloodlines is that it is a sequel, not a prequel or remake. Everything else is up in the air until we get the first trailer. When will that be? My guess is around the Super Bowl, though there is a chance we see something this week so that it can play in theaters before The Wolf Man, which opens Friday. That is the first significant horror opening of 2025, and getting a teaser in front of people this weekend would not be a bad idea.

I loved the first Final Destination in 2000, as I was a huge fan of Devon Sawa. I have watched it many times, along with Idle Hands. However, the sequels never really did it for me; they never reached the heights of the first one, although it remains one of the best concepts in horror. Here's hoping they can capture some of that energy from the original and we get a sequel to rival the first film.

Final Destination: Bloodlines will open in theaters on May 16.

