Final Destination: Bloodlines Cast Announced, Coming In 2025

The cast of the new Final Destination film has been announced. The sixth film in the franchise is now filming and will release in 2025.

Article Summary New installment titled 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' set for 2025 release.

Stellar cast announced including Brec Bassinger and Teo Briones.

Legacy directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein at the helm.

Celebrates 25 years of the franchise; originality paramount in return.

Final Destination: Bloodlines will continue the franchise when it releases in 2025, and the cast for the film has been announced. Brec Bassinger (Stargirl), Teo Briones (Chucky), Kaitlyn Santa Juana (Dear Evan Hansen stage show), Richard Harmon (The 100), Anna Lore (Gotham Knights), Owen Patrick Joyner (Julie and the Phantoms), Max Lloyd-Jones (The Book of Boba Fett), Rya Kihlstedt (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Tinpo Lee (The Manor) will all try to cheat death in the new film, the sixth in the franchise. Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein are directing, and the film is currently in production. THR revealed the cast of the film.

Final Destination Continues

The Final Destination franchise has earned around $700 million worldwide, which is crazy to think about. It has not had a new entry since 2011, and this new film, Bloodlines, will be released in part to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original. Man, do I hope they change that title. It feels like there have been quite a few horror films subtitled Bloodlines over the years. For a whole generation of people, this is the biggest horror franchise around, as it filled the gap between the 90's slasher revival and the launch of torture porn from 2000-2005. Anyone who has ever driven on the highway behind a logging truck knows what I am talking about. Final Destination: Bloodlines is written by Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick, with Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) producing.

It feels like a good idea to bring this one back. Story details are under those famous wraps that Hollywood uses, but these films are about people cheating death during a catastrophic event and then having to make a moral choice to save themselves. That can really resonate these days, maybe even more so than when the franchise started. Two years ago, this was going to be a Max exclusive, though I don't think that will be the case anymore. More on this one as we learn it.

