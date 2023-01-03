First Images and Summary Released For Crime Thriller Boston Strangler

One of the downsides to Disney buying 20th Century Fox was that many movies that were supposed to be in theaters got moved to streaming. Some of these films felt like they were streaming and would have had a hard time finding a place at the box office, while others, Prey being the most obvious one, felt like a shame that they didn't get a chance to be seen on the biggest screen possible. 2023 looks like it's going to be another year with more releases, and we have a look at one coming soon. It has a pretty impressive cast featuring Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola, and David Dastmalchian. It's a historical crime thriller called Boston Strangler based on the first journalist to connect the Boston Strangler murders. Here are the first images, the summary, and the cast list.

Boston Strangler: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From 20th Century Studios and award-winning writer-director Matt Ruskin (Crown Heights) comes Boston Strangler, a true-crime thriller about the trailblazing reporters who broke the story of the notorious Boston Strangler murders of the 1960s. Boston Strangler will premiere on March 17, 2023, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. The film follows Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley), a reporter for the Record-American newspaper, who becomes the first journalist to connect the Boston Strangler murders. As the mysterious killer claims more and more victims, Loretta attempts to continue her investigation alongside colleague and confidante Jean Cole (Carrie Coon), yet the duo finds themselves stymied by the rampant sexism of the era. Nevertheless, McLaughlin and Cole bravely pursue the story at great personal risk, putting their own lives on the line in their quest to uncover the truth.

Boston Strangler stars two-time Oscar® nominee Keira Knightley (The Imitation Game, Pride & Prejudice), Emmy nominee Carrie Coon (Fargo, The Gilded Age), Alessandro Nivola (Amsterdam), David Dastmalchian (Dune), Morgan Spector (Homeland), Bill Camp (Joker) and Academy Award® winner Chris Cooper (Adaptation). Written and directed by Matt Ruskin, the film is produced by Ridley Scott (The Martian), Kevin J. Walsh (House of Gucci), Michael Pruss (American Woman), Josey McNamara (Promising Young Woman), and Tom Ackerley (I, Tonya), with Michael Fottrell (The Fate of the Furious) and Sam Roston serving as executive producers.

