First Trailer for Sundance Hit Uncle Frank Debuts

While COVID-19 is very much hurting the blockbuster movie world and we don't have much in the way of theatrical releases, that doesn't mean new movies aren't coming out. The streaming services always buy a nice big crop of movies or debut many movies at film festivals. The fall is usually when the movies bought, or that appeared at Sundance start to get released. Uncle Frank made its debut at Sundance back in January, and now Amazon has released the first trailer for the new coming-of-age movie that stars Paul Bettany, Sophia Lillis, and Peter Macdissi. It's also written and directed by the prolific Alan Ball, who has made one of the best TV shows of the last twenty years with Six Feet Under (do not @ me ). We also have a summary and a poster as well.

In 1973, teenaged Beth Bledsoe (Sophia Lillis) leaves her rural Southern hometown to study at New York University where her beloved Uncle Frank (Paul Bettany) is a revered literature professor. She soon discovers that Frank is gay, and living with his longtime partner Walid "Wally" Nadeem (Peter Macdissi) — an arrangement that he has kept secret for years. After the sudden death of Frank's father — Beth's grandfather — Frank is forced to reluctantly return home for the funeral with Beth in tow, and to finally face a long-buried trauma that he has spent his entire adult life running away from.

I think this looks like it could be really sweet. These types of movies usually leave me a blubbering mess on my couch, but it's a good kind of blubbering mess.

Uncle Frank, written and directed by Alan Ball, stars Paul Bettany, Sophia Lillis, Peter Macdissi, Judy Greer, Steve Zahn, Lois Smith, with Margo Martindale, and Stephen Root. It is to be released on Thanksgiving.