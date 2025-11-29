Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies, Universal | Tagged: five nights at freddys 2

Five Nights at Freddy's 2: 12 New International Character Posters

Twelve new international character posters from Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 have been released. The film will be released in theaters on December 5, 2025.

The highly anticipated horror sequel is set for a theatrical release on December 5, 2025.

The release strategy shifts from the original's hybrid model to a full December theatrical launch.

Blumhouse bets on the franchise's devoted fanbase to compete against major December movie releases.

While 2025 has been an absolute banger of a year for horror fans, there have been a few missteps along the way. We got the second film in the new Stranger trilogy, and it underperformed quite badly, along with most of the slate that Blumhouse put out this year, with the standout one that really took people by surprise being M3GAN 2.0. While the shift in genre didn't help, the thing that really killed that film was releasing it in June, thinking it was going to compete with other big summer blockbusters. The movie might have performed better if it had been released in January, as was the case with the first film. Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is swinging from one extreme to the other. The first film was a hybrid release in theaters and on streaming in October, which played it very safe, while the sequel is getting a full theatrical release at the beginning of December.

If there is a fanbase that can break through the other big December releases, it is this one, but going from a hybrid release to taking a risk at the beginning of December is fascinating. The animatronics have always been the star of this show, and IMP Awards got their hands on 12 international character posters featuring everyone's favorite murder animatronics. If there is a studio that could use another win at the box office this year, it's Blumhouse, because so far Black Phone 2 is the only film that has managed to connect with audiences.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

They're not just at Freddy's anymore.

One year has passed since the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. The stories about what transpired there have been twisted into a campy local legend, inspiring the town's first ever Fazfest.

Former security guard Mike (Josh Hutcherson) and police officer Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) have kept the truth from Mike's 11-year-old sister, Abby (Piper Rubio), concerning the fate of her animatronic friends.

But when Abby sneaks out to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, it will set into motion a terrifying series of events, revealing dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy's, and unleashing a long-forgotten horror hidden away for decades.

The cast of Five Nights at Freddy's 2 includes returning co-stars Theodus Crane as Jeremiah and the legendary Matthew Lillard as William Afton. The film features new characters played by Freddy Carter (Shadow and Bone, Pennyworth), Wayne Knight (Jurassic Park, Seinfeld), Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters franchise, Annabelle Comes Home) and horror icon Skeet Ulrich (Scream, Riverdale).

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Emma Tammi and is written by game series creator Scott Cawthon.

The film is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum and Scott Cawthon, who together produced the first film. The executive producers are director Emma Tammi, Beatriz Sequeira, Christopher Warner, Russell Binder and Marc Mostman. Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is only in theaters on December 5, 2025.

