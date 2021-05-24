Hellraiser Remake Coming To Hulu From Director David Bruckner

Hellraiser is getting an update. The classic horror film will be remade for Hulu by director David Bruckner (The Night House) from a screenplay by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, who he also worked with on The Night House. Spyglass Media, who also has the next Scream film coming early in 2022, will put this one out as well. The 1987 original Hellraiser film was written and directed by Clive Barker, from his original story "The Hellbound Heart." The franchise has been a horror staple over the last thirty years, with ten films, numerous comics and books, and now even a tv series in development for HBO Max. Our friends at Bloody Disgusting had the news first.

This Is A Great Time To Be A Hellraiser Fan

No word on if Doug Bradley might at least make an appearance in a new Hellraiser film. The last time he donned the make-up was for 2005's Hellraiser: Hellworld. Pinhead has also been played by Stephan Smith Collins and Paul T. Taylor, and the remake's Pinhead will be a hot role for someone to grab. What always sets Pinhead apart from the other 80's horror icons is that he is articulate and intelligent. He is not a bull in a china shop like Leatherface, and he is not going to quip you to death like Freddy. No, Pinhead takes excellent pleasure in what he does. He also has the coolest design of all, from his leather suit and wounds to the iconic pins adorning his head.

While most would argue that the films have been quite terrible since the third one, there are a couple of okay ones in there. Hellraiser is also the one major horror film series that hasn't really gotten the reboot treatment. One could even say that it is not needed and that they should just leave it be. Let the original classic stay untouched. I would agree with that sentiment. As much as I would love to see Pinhead return to prominence and not be remembered as a watered-down concept, that original Hellraiser is so perfect as it is. We shall find out together, though.