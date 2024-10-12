Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, five nights at freddy's, horror, Matthew Lillard, Universal Pictures

Five Nights At Freddy's Sequel Gets a Promising Production Update

One of the core stars of the live-action Five Nights At Freddy's film shares a promising update about the status of the upcoming sequel.

After the success of Universal Pictures' Five Nights At Freddy's, it was all but certain that a sequel would be coming soon. Especially since the film was released in theaters and via Peacock, garnering nearly $300 million at the box office and massive streaming numbers. Now, after a few slight updates and promising comments about the film's development, a returning cast member is revealing its current status.

Five Nights At Freddy's Sequel is Gaining Traction

While chatting with Collider, franchise star Matthew Lillard offered an update on the next entry, explaining, "So this morning, I got a text with my dates. So, my dates are the beginning of November and another series of dates. So, we're going to work. I'm really thrilled. I think the script is fantastic. [Tammi's] great. She's really lovely. And Josh is great. The whole cast is great, and I think we're all excited to come back. I think we learned a lot in the first film. I think the second film is going to sort of benefit from those things. We're all excited about where the movie is at right now."

Five Nights At Freddy's synopsis: The film follows Mike (Josh Hutcherson; Ultraman, The Hunger Games franchise), a troubled young man caring for his 10-year-old sister Abby (Piper Rubio; Holly & Ivy, Unstable), and haunted by the unsolved disappearance of his younger brother more than a decade before. Recently fired and desperate for work so that he can keep custody of Abby, Mike agrees to take a position as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant: Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. But Mike soon discovers that nothing at Freddy's is what it seems. With the aid of Vanessa, a local police officer (Elizabeth Lail; You, Mack & Rita), Mike's nights at Freddy's will lead him into unexplainable encounters with the supernatural and drag him into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare.

