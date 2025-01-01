Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: flight risk, mark wahlberg, mel gibson

Flight Risk: New Trailer Teases A Tense Situation High In The Sky

Lionsgate has released a new trailer for Flight Risk, directed by Mel Gibson, starring Mark Wahlberg, and set for release on January 24th.

Flight Risk was pushed from October to January, a crowded month with numerous competing film releases.

The trailer showcases an intense aerial thriller, promising nerve-wracking tension high in the Alaskan skies.

Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, and Topher Grace lead in this suspenseful saga where no one is as they seem.

Lionsgate is looking to take January by storm with two action releases with some big names attached. They have the traditional move of releasing a mid-tier-looking Gerard Butler action film, but we're also getting one from two of the more problematic men from Hollywood: Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg. Apparently, these two and the stuff they have done are not things we will leave in 2024 since this film was delayed from October to January late last year. The real shame of it is that the concept sounds like it could be really interesting, but the box office is going to be packed with so many different movies in January, from films expanding limited releases to people needing to check out the holiday releases they missed out on. Do we really need to give either of these men more money? Probably not. The new trailer for Flight Risk continues to highlight its excellent concept. Even as someone with no fear of flying, the one time I was in a small plane with a friend who was piloting with a teacher sitting right next to her was the most afraid I had ever been in the sky. So, being in a tiny plane like this is my personal nightmare.

Flight Risk: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In this high-stakes suspense thriller, Academy Award® nominee Mark Wahlberg (Actor in a Supporting Role, 2006 – The Departed) plays a pilot transporting an Air Marshal (Michelle Dockery) accompanying a fugitive (Topher Grace) to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar, and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem.

Flight Risk, directed by Mel Gibson, stars Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, and Topher Grace. It is written by Jared Rosenberg, produced by John Davis, John Fox, Mel Gibson, and Bruce Davey, and executive produced Alex Lebovici, Jenny Hinkey, Ryan D. Smith, Natasha Stassen, Allen Cheney, Christopher Woodrow, K. Blaine Johnston, Christian Mercuri, Petr Jákl, Vicki Christianson, Nick Guerra, Russell Hollander, Jon Huddle, Patrick Josten, Walter Josten, and Jordan Wagner. Flight Risk will be released on January 24, 2025.

