Flight Risk Has Been Delayed To January 2025

Lionsgate has delayed Flight Risk, directed by Mel Gibson and starring Mark Wahlberg, from October 2024 to January 2025.

The film's release date shifted from October 18, 2024, to January 24, 2025.

January is becoming a strategic release period for lower-budget action and horror films.

Flight Risk features Wahlberg as a pilot, Dockery as an Air Marshal, and Grace as a fugitive.

Lionsgate is doing some release date shifting, and we have to wonder if it's because they want some more sure things after the summer beating they took. August, in particular, was an extremely rough month for Lionsgate, and they are going to have to work overtime to try and make all of that up. January has become an interesting time to release films. It used to be a dead zone with the idea being that everyone is broke from the holidays and no one will want to go spend money on the movies, but more and more studios have started to take advantage of January. It's become a decent spot to release horror, of all things, and some lower-budget action movies have also done extremely well in that time period as well. Perhaps that is the logic behind this release date shift, as Deadline is reporting that Flight Risk, the next film directed by Mel Gibson and starring Mark Wahlberg for a problematic double hitter, has shifted its release date from October 18, 2024, to January 24, 2025.

Flight Risk: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In this high-stakes suspense thriller, Academy Award® nominee Mark Wahlberg (Actor in a Supporting Role, 2006 – The Departed) plays a pilot transporting an Air Marshal (Michelle Dockery) accompanying a fugitive (Topher Grace) to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar, and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem.

Flight Risk, directed by Mel Gibson, stars Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, and Topher Grace. It is written by Jared Rosenberg, produced by John Davis, John Fox, Mel Gibson, and Bruce Davey, and executive produced Alex Lebovici, Jenny Hinkey, Ryan D. Smith, Natasha Stassen, Allen Cheney, Christopher Woodrow, K. Blaine Johnston, Christian Mercuri, Petr Jákl, Vicki Christianson, Nick Guerra, Russell Hollander, Jon Huddle, Patrick Josten, Walter Josten, and Jordan Wagner. Flight Risk will be released on January 24, 2025.

