Watch A Deleted Scene From Freaky, Now Available On Digital

Freaky hits Blu-ray on February 9th and is now on digital today. The disc details are now out, and we now know that there will be three deleted scenes, a few different featurettes on the making of the film, and a commentary with director Christopher Landon. Commentaries are not always included on disc anymore, so that is a special treat. You can see a deleted scene from the film below, and check out the details for the Freaky disc release as well.

Freaky Blu-ray Special Features List & Details

Deleted Scenes The Butcher Lends a Hand Charlene Hears a Rumor Late for the Party

Split Personalities: Millie vs. The Butcher – Two opposing characters. One killer chemistry! Go behind-the-scenes to see how Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton worked together to bring these two very different characters to life and how they created distinct personal traits for both. This piece will focus on the magnetism between Vaughn and Newton and how that chemistry raised the stakes for two characters stuck in such a strange situation.

Crafting the Kills – This feature will take viewers into the "Wood Shop" set to see how all of the various elements and departments come together to create an extraordinary kill that fans will talk about for years to come. We will also discuss the inspiration behind this bilateral bisection, what makes it both fun and horrifying, and how it is different from anything else you have seen in other horror films.

Christopher Landon's Brand of Horror – Blending horror and comedy is a difficult task that not many can achieve, but Christopher Landon has proven time and time again that he is uniquely skilled at it. Freaky is no different. Learn how Christopher's vision brought new energy to the concept and elevated the story, all while creating a fun and proficient working environment. This behind-the-scenes look at how he weaves humor and gore together will give fans an intimate understanding of why a Christopher Landon film is a genre of its own.

Final Girl Reframed – The concept of a "Final Girl" is nothing new in the horror genre. However, Millie isn't your typical Final Girl. We take a closer look at all the ways Freaky takes your genre expectations and smashes them.

Feature Commentary with Co-writer/Director Christopher Landon