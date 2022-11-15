Jamie Lee Curtis Offers a Promising Freaky Friday Sequel Update

When Disney released Freaky Friday, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, in 2003, it was actually the third adaptation of the body-swapping novel turned film meant to humorously address any obvious generational gaps. At the time, on a solid budget of roughly $26 million, the film went on to earn more than $160 million, along with a Golden Globe nomination for Curtis, becoming a very popular and timely film for the early '00s. Now, we could be seeing an unplanned sequel in the not-too-far-off future if either of the original 2003 stars of the film has it their way!

After creating some buzz around the unexpected (and interesting) sequel to Freaky Friday, Curtis was recently asked about the prospect once again by Variety, where she offered a slightly hopeful update that suggests something could still happen. "We're talking. People are talking. The right people are talking . . . We (both Curtis and Lohan) are both committed to it. It's not ours to make – it's Disney's to make, and I think they're interested. And we are talking."

Both Stars are Eager to Make a Freaky Friday Sequel

When the topic first was discussed with Lohan and Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, the actor said, "We would both be into it," which came after Curtis had already discussed her own hopes for a potential sequel, after also telling Entertainment Tonight that she recently started to envision what a Freaky Friday 2 might entail for the charismatic pair.

For starters? "Well, she's gotta be a grandma. I mean, I gotta be a grandma," Curtis noted before also explaining, "and just watching Lindsay try to be a grandma makes me laugh, and then me being a grandma trying to take care of toddlers makes me laugh, so I'm assuming it'll be something, or it won't be anything, we don't even know yet."

Obviously, there aren't any concrete plans for a Freaky Friday 2 (yet), but do you think a sequel could pay off if that pans out?