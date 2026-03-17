Posted in: Comics, Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dune: part three

Dune: Part Three – Brian K. Vaughan Co-Wrote The Script, 8 HQ Images

A new detail about Dune: Part Three was revealed today with the release of its teaser trailer; Brian K. Vaughan co-wrote the script with director Denis Villeneuve. Plus 8 HQ images.

Article Summary Dune: Part Three teaser trailer debuts, generating major excitement among fans and moviegoers alike.

Acclaimed comics writer Brian K. Vaughan co-wrote the script alongside director Denis Villeneuve.

Vaughan is known for comic hits like Y: The Last Man, Saga, and has a background in TV and screenwriting.

Dune: Part Three, based on the second book Dune: Messiah, will be released in theaters on December 18.

The first teaser trailer for Dune: Part Three dropped today, people are already hyped, and one major sports organization already managed to stick its foot in its mouth in record time. You have to admire how efficient they are. In the midst of everyone being really excited about the new trailer, a new bit of information was revealed that we missed the first time around. Director and writer Denis Villeneuve brought someone on to co-write the script, and it's going to be someone comic fans are very familiar with: Brian K. Vaughan.

Vaughan has been in the world of comics for many, many years now, with notable work at Marvel, DC, Vertigo, Image, and more. Comic titles you might know him for are Y: The Last Man, Runaways, Saga, and Papergirls. Vaughan has also worked in TV, including writing and executive story editing for 17 episodes during seasons three through five of Lost, serving as the showrunner, EP, and writer for Under the Dome, and working on the Runaways adaptation. Dune: Part Three isn't his first film script, but it is the first to reach production, and he has multiple other projects in the works, including scripts for a Silver Surfer film for Marvel and a remake of Forbidden Planet, a 1956 American science-fiction action film.

Along with the release of the Dune: Part Three teaser trailer, we also got eight high-quality stills from the movie, including a great image of Alia's '90s rocker mullet.

Dune: Part Three – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Experience the epic conclusion. Dune: Part Three is only in theaters on December 18.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Villeneuve and Brian K. Vaughan, Dune: Part Three is based on the novel Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert and delivers the epic conclusion to Villeneuve's trilogy. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach De Bankolé, with Charlotte Rampling, with Anya Taylor-Joy, and Robert Pattinson, and Javier Bardem, and features newcomers Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke.

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