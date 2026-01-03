Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: mercy

Mercy: New Dolby Cinema Poster Has Been Released

Dolby Cinema has released a new poster for Amazon MGM's upcoming film Mercy, which will be released in theaters on January 23, 2026.

Mercy is set to hit theaters exclusively on January 23, 2026, marking Amazon MGM's theatrical push.

The film explores the consequences of A.I.-driven justice systems in a suspenseful near-future setting.

Mercy is one of the first major releases as Amazon MGM Studios steps into wide theatrical distribution.

2026 is going to be the year that Amazon MGM Studios comes to the theatrical distribution table. The fact that it's happening the same year that Netflix is talking about shrinking the theatrical window for Warner Bros. films even more is an irony that shouldn't be lost on anyone. We don't know how this jump into theatrical releases is going to work out for the Amazon and MGM merger, but if it does, that seems like a good metric for Netflix to consider when deciding how to approach Warner Bros. releases. There is no reason everyone involved can't figure out a way to successfully tap into what is essentially two different markets. One of the first movies out of the gate for Amazon MGM Studios is Mercy.

It's another one of those "let's use technology to figure out the crime problem, and that doesn't go well because removing the human element of the justice system is not how you reform something that is supposed to be rehabilitating criminals and not killing them" stories. Dolby Cinema has released a new poster ahead of the release later this month.

Mery: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In the near future, a detective (Chris Pratt) stands on trial accused of murdering his wife. He has 90 minutes to prove his innocence to the advanced A.I. Judge (Rebecca Ferguson) he once championed, before it determines his fate.

Mery, directed by Timur Bekmambetov, stars Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson, Kali Reis, Annabelle Wallis, Chris Sullivan, and Kylie Rogers. It will be released on January 23, 2026.

