Freddie Prinze Jr. Teases A Starring Role In A Horror Film

Freddie Prinze Jr. is no stranger to horror. He starred in both I Know What You Did Last Summer films and both Scooby-Doo live-action films, which count as horror even if you do not think so. He hasn't done a ton of acting since back in his 2000's heyday, though. He did voice one of the best Star Wars animated characters in Star Wars Rebels, though, the Jedi Kanan Jarrus. Now, on Twitter today, Freddie Prinze Jr. teased that he may have found a horror film to star in. You can see his tease down below.

I've wanted to make another horror movie ever since IKWYDLS wrapped. Never found the right one but I think this year it's gonna happen. — Freddie Prinze Jr (@RealFPJr) January 3, 2022

Freddie Prinze Jr. Would Be Welcomed Back To Horror With Open Arms

What kind of film do we think he would come back for? One idea that could work for him is a One Hour Photo type of situation, where he takes after Robin Williams in that film and becomes obsessed with a family and tries to insert himself into it. Or maybe something like The Stepfather, where he plays a new, well stepfather and is hiding a deep, dark secret. I do think that he needs to be in a horror film more grounded in reality, noting too fantastical for sure. It is not that I don't think Freddie Prinze Jr. could handle something more on the supernatural side of things, but something more grounded would allow him to flex his acting muscles a bit more, give him a meaty role to sink his teeth into.

One thing is for sure, though, I hope it is not some family horror film like Scooby-Doo. Freddie Prinze Jr. should do whatever makes him happy, and if that was the case, so be it. But us fans, us horror fans? We would love to see him really grab a great role and run with it in a non-kids or family setting. Fingers crossed.