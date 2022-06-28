Fullmetal Alchemist Creator Talks Completion of the Live Action Films

There's no denying that the anime and manga property Fullmetal Alchemist by Hiromu Arakawa has become a staple in both mediums. So much so that it's a rare series to receive multiple interactions (Full Metal Alchemist and the more continuity-focused Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood).

Even though its initial story has appropriately concluded, Full Metal Alchemist still remains a highly discussed story, even earning itself a 2017 live-action film in Japan. Though the film's box office total was just under $10 million, it still became a streaming success, and the film was confirmed to be moving forward with two additional films to complete the story, titled Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter – The Avenger Scar and Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter – The Last Transmutation.

More recently, on the film's official website, a letter was shared by creator Arakawam, who dives into his excitement for the upcoming movies and how happy he's been with its conception. Arakawa writes, "It was like riding a roller coaster! There were so many moving scenes connected to each other, and the whole film was full of highlights. The opening of the film started from an unexpected place. As I kept watching, thinking it was interesting, the two hours flew by, and I really enjoyed it."

Later in the letter, the series mastermind continues, "I had been thinking about what to do with the scene where Al comes back since the beginning of the serialization, so as I watched the live-action version, I remembered many things from when I was working on the original manga story, and I was filled with emotion. I was grinning as I watched the last scene, wondering when he was going to say that line. I was able to see it through with a good feeling!"

At the moment there hasn't been any confirmation on a theatrical release or streaming date, but knowing that it's coming soon means there should be additional information in the near future. Are you interested in a Fullmetal Alchemist trilogy?