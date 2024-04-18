Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged:

Hit Man: Glen Powell Is A Fake Hit Man In the Official Trailer

Netflix has released a trailer for Richard Linklater's new film, Hit Man. It will be released on June 7th and stars Glen Powell and Adria Arjona.

Following the poster drop yesterday, the official trailer for Richard Linklater's new film Hit Man, which is set to stream to Netflix this June, was released today, and it gives the audience a much better idea of what the movie is about while also showing off star Glen Powell's many different looks in this film. We also got a bunch of new images and a behind-the-scenes image as well. The film made its debut at the Venice Film Festival last September, and press screenings have been held in theaters ever since then. People who have seen the film have said that it's really good and absolutely something worth checking out. Let's hope this one doesn't get lost in the summer release schedule and Netflix drops the marketing ball [as they often do].

Hit Man: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater's sunlit neo-noir stars Glen Powell as strait-laced professor Gary Johnson, who moonlights as a fake hit man for the New Orleans Police Department. Preternaturally gifted at inhabiting different guises and personalities to catch hapless people hoping to bump off their enemies, Gary descends into morally dubious territory when he finds himself attracted to one of those potential criminals, a beautiful young woman named Madison (Adria Arjona). As Madison falls for one of Gary's hit man personas — the mysteriously sexy Ron — their steamy affair sets off a chain reaction of play acting, deception, and escalating stakes. Co-written by Linklater and Powell and inspired by an unbelievable true story, Hit Man is a cleverly existential comedy about identity. It will be released on June 7, 2024.

