Gal Gadot to Play in Evil Queen in Live-Action Snow White

It looks like the live-action Snow White movie is starting to come together. We got word that Rachel Zegler, who is set to make her big-screen debut in West Side Story next month, in June that she was going to play the classic Disney Princess Snow White in the upcoming live-action remake of the movie. In a now-deleted tweet, Zegler said, "yes i am snow white no i am not bleaching my skin for the role," which is just a lovely way to clap back at racists. We haven't heard anything about the movie since then, but Disney managed to snag a big name for the villain. According to Deadline, Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot is in final negotiations to play the Evil Queen.

Gadot has become one of the biggest movie stars ever since she walked out onto No Man's Land during the first Wonder Woman movie. She stole many hearts during her brief stint in the Fast and Furious movies before that, but her character was killed off in the sixth installment. However, if Universal is smart, they'll write her a blank check to come back to that series again. Disney scooping her up for a villain role could be a lot of fun and give Gadot a chance to really stretch her acting muscles. Snow White is set to begin production sometime next year, so we should hear more about casting before this year is up and going into the beginning of next year. Marc Webb is set to direct, and Oscar and Tony award-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, whom you might know from La La Land, The Greatest Showman, and Dear Evan Hansen, are set to write new music for the movie. It currently doesn't have a release date.