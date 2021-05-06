Shudder Releases Trailer For George A. Romero's The Amusement Park

Shudder will release George A. Romero's lost film The Amusement Park this summer. The film will debut on June 8th, part of their "Summer of Chills" line-up, which will debut twelve films in twelve weeks. The film was recently discovered, having been completed 46 years ago by the iconic horror director. The film was restored by the George A. Romero Foundation and produced by Suzanne Desrocher-Romero. Shudder released a trailer for the film today, and you can watch it down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Amusement Park – Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Exclusive (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLw_CYP02lg&t=1s)

The Amusement Park Synopsis

"An elderly gentleman goes for what he assumes will be an ordinary day at the amusement park, only to find himself in the middle of a hellish nightmare instead. Shot by George A. Romero between Night of the Living Dead and Dawn of the Dead, The Amusement Park is a bleak, haunting allegory where the attractions and distractions of an amusement park stand-in for the many abuses that the elderly face in society. 4K digital restoration commissioned by the George A. Romero Foundation and carried out by IndieCollect."

"Shudder's 'Summer of Chills' offers something for everyone with a fantastic line-up of new premieres every week, on top of the best library of curated streaming horror films anywhere," said Craig Engler, Shudder's General Manager. "We're especially excited to have the premiere of legendary director George A. Romero's lost film The Amusement Park, a must-see piece of cinema history, exclusively on Shudder."

Other films debuting include Caveat, The Boy Behind the Door, Vicious Fun, and the excellent Jakob's Wife. None of that compares to getting to see a lost film from George A. Romero however, and just watching that trailer made me kind of emotional. He was such a gifted filmmaker and a sweet man, when he passed in 2017 I thought we were done hearing his creative voice. Turns out I was wrong.

This alone is a reason to subscribe to Shudder if you already haven't. If you are a horror fan and you aren't, I don't know what's wrong with you.