George Clooney Teases The Plot Of Ocean's Fourteen

George Clooney is teasing the plot of the next Ocean's film, possibly titled Ocean's Fourteen, which is set to start filming in October.

There has been an Ocean's Prequel film in the works for a hot minute now. However, a sequel to Ocean's Thirteen was low-key in the works for a long time, but stalled when Bernie Mac passed away. Conversations surrounding another film began in 2021, and in 2023, George Clooney confirmed that a new script had been completed. Clooney is currently doing the awards season rounds for Jay Kelly, but that also means bringing up previous and upcoming projects, including what people are mostly dubbing as Ocean's Fourteen, though that title hasn't been confirmed yet.

In an interview with Variety, Clooney confirmed that Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, and Don Cheadle were all confirmed to return for this next film, which is currently scouting locations and is set to start filming in October. Clooney said, "he wants to explore what it's like to pull off a heist when you're no longer young and spry. He was inspired by the movie Going in Style, a '70s comedy about a group of aging criminals." Instead of just a straight reboot, revival, or remake.

"There was something about the idea that we're too old to do what we used to do, but we're still smart enough to know how to get away with something, that just appeals to me," Clooney says. "They've lost a step, and they need to find a way to work around their limitations."

At the time of writing, we don't have any additional information about Ocean's Fourteen, and the last update we received about the prequel film was in October 2025. The prequel film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung and will star Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper. The time period for that film is supposedly set in 1960s Europe. As for the next Ocean's Fourteen film, it's unclear where it falls in relation to Ocean's Eight, given that Clooney's Danny Ocean is supposedly dead. However, even his sister in that film seems doubtful that he's actually dead, so handwaving that detail away wouldn't be difficult. It would be nice if they acknowledged Ocean's Eight, which was a great film in its own right, and got the short end of the stick because girls have cooties — at least judging by the male audience reactions, that's the conclusion you could draw.

