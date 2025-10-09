Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged:

Bradley Cooper Joins Margot Robbie in Ocean's Prequel Cast

Bradley Cooper has reportedly joined Margot Robbie in the cast of the Ocean's Prequel, which Lee Isaac Chung will direct.

Article Summary Bradley Cooper joins Margot Robbie in the cast of the Ocean's Eleven prequel directed by Lee Isaac Chung.

The new Ocean's prequel will be set in 1960s Europe, bringing a period spin to the classic heist franchise.

Margot Robbie remains attached as star and producer, with Carrie Solomon penning the script for the project.

Production and release dates remain unannounced as the film moves forward after earlier cast and crew shifts.

It's been about two months since we last heard anything about the Ocean's Prequel that has been floating around Hollywood for a while. The last we heard, Lee Isaac Chung was in talks to direct, and it seemed that the previously announced cast was no longer committed. We got confirmation from The Hollywood Reporter today regarding the film. The first is that Margot Robbie will star in the film. She jumped on the project when it was first announced back in May 2022, when we first learned about the project. The film will use the script by Carrie Solomon, who has been attached to the project as long as Robbie has. It seems the August reports were true, and Chung will helm this project. We're not getting a Barbie reunion, as Ryan Gosling is not set to star opposite Robbie; the role has gone to Bradley Cooper. At the time of writing, there is no production start date or release date for the film.

The Ocean's Movies have become a part of the pop culture landscape. The original film was released in 1960 and starred the five members of the Rat Pack: Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop. The franchise was rebooted by director Steven Soderbergh in 2001 and featured an all-star cast including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and more. Soderbergh directed three films: Ocean's Eleven in 2001, Ocean's Twelve in 2004, and Ocean's Thirteen in 2007. The franchise returned in 2018 with the underrated (don't @ me) Ocean's Eight, directed by Gary Ross, and featured an all-women crew, including stars like Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, and more. Combined, all the films have a total box office gross of $1.422 billion, so a prequel is unsurprising.

Ocean's Eleven Prequel Reportedly Heads To 1960s Europe

Back in May 2022, Margot Robbie was brought on to star in and produce a new Ocean's Eleven, teaming her up with director Jay Roach to develop a new entry in the franchise. Carrie Soloman was brought on the script, and we don't have many details yet. It will be a period piece, so instead of the new movies set in the current day that incorporate that technology into the heist, this Ocean's film is heading back to the 1960s in Europe. As for Roach, he directed Bombshell, which got Robbie her supporting actress Oscar nomination. Robbie is set to produce with Tom Ackerly at Lucky Chap. Roach is also set to produce along with Michelle Graham. Executive producers are Gary Ross, Olivia Milch, and Lucky Chap's Josey McNamara. In September 2022, Ryan Gosling joined the cast, reuniting the two Barbie stars in the project. Initially, production was scheduled to begin in the summer of 2023, but was delayed due to writers and actors requiring livable wages. However, as of July 2025, it's being reported that the cast hasn't been set, so Robbie and Gosling's casting was uncertain. Robbie's casting was confirmed in October 2025, along with Bradley Cooper signing on and confirming that Lee Isaac Chung will direct.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!