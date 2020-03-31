"Ghostbusters: Afterlife", "Morbius" and More Pushed to 2021 by Sony

Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Morbius, two of the most anticipated film's on the summer schedule, have been pushed to 2021 by Sony Pictures. This is a tad surprising, as both were scheduled for release in July. In the long run though, with so much uncertainty with theaters right now it makes sense. Ghostbusters will move from July 10th to March 5h, 2021. Morbius moves from July 31st to March 19, 2021. Also announced by Sony is yet another delay for Uncharted to October 8th, 2021. Tom Hanks drama Greyhound moves again from June 21st to January 15th, 2021. Peter Rabbitt 2 has also been taken off the schedule.

Ghostbusters and the Possibly Long Term Impact of the Delay

Ghostbusters is the big one. Aiming to relaunch the film series and property, awareness for the film is high right now, and with new toy lines releasing from Hasbro this summer, along with a huge promotional push, it may be difficult to slow that machine down. It has a hot cast, with Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd, and Carrie Coon all in, and the trailer was met with pretty wide acclaim. All of the living original four Ghostbusters are also set to cameo in some capacity, although little is known yet about what role they play.

Morbius is the latest installment in the Sony Spider-Man universe, as they look to take advantage of the Marvel properties they have control over. After the success of Venom, lots of ancillary Spidey characters have had films in active development. Morbius always seemed like more of a long shot to be made, but here we are. Jared Leto plays the title character, as scientist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease and instead turns himself into a vampire.

Sony is also the second studio to move a big tentpole to 2021, as Ghostbusters and Morbius join F9 moving a full year from hen they were to release. What's next? Still without release dates: Mulan, Black Widow, A Quiet Place Part 2, and many more.