Sony Dates the New Ghostbusters Film For 2023

Well, this turnaround is happening fast. Ghostbusters: Afterlife took a long time to make its way to the big screen, which isn't that uncommon for nostalgia properties these days. The movie did well at the box office, over $200 million at the worldwide box office during the late 2021 COVID spike, and generally got good reviews from critics and audiences. During CinemaCon, we got confirmation that they would do another movie officially; we didn't think there would be much information after that. However, it seems that Sony is very much striking while the iron is hot because, according to Deadline, Sony has dated the next Ghostbusters sequel for December 20, 2023.

This new Ghostbusters movie will follow up on that end credits scene returning to New York City and the iconic Firehouse, but we have no details aside from that. December is also prime real estate, and that date or around that date already has some serious competition. Rogue Squadron is still on the calendar for the 22nd though that will probably get removed. Disney, however, won't vacate a release date like that so expect something else from them to fill that slot. Paramount will also be fighting for the 22nd with Star Trek 4. The Color Purple from Warner Bros. actually shares the same release date as this new Ghostbusters film. So Sony must be pretty confident that they are going to be able to fight a foothold in that very busy time of year. Still, that turnaround time on the script is a little concerning, to say the least, even if the movie was delayed by over a year due to COVID.

Summary: From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Gil Kenan & Jason Reitman.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, directed by Jason Reitman, stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts, and Paul Rudd. It was released on November 19, 2021.