Ghostbusters: Afterlife Star Bill Murray Compliments New Proton Packs

One of the last things Ghostbusters star Bill Murray probably imagined himself doing was a fourth film of the franchise, even if it's canonically the third in Jason Reitman's Afterlife. A particular detail that stood out for the actor since the 1984 original Ivan Reitman (Jason's father) film was the weight of the proton packs. Appearing on NBC's Today with his Afterlife, Murray's co-stars in Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) and McKenna Grace (Captain Marvel) opened up about putting them on.

How Bill Murray Compared Ghostbusters Proton Packs in 1984 Compared to 2021

"They're like half the weight they were in 1984," Wolfhard said. "Bill Murray actually came on set and lifted one of them up. Then like went up to Ivan Reitman, who's the original director, and went, 'Ivan, why didn't we have proton packs this light?' Like, why do they get the special treatment?" Wolfhard and Grace play Trevor and Phoebe, the grandchildren of Egon Spengler's (Harold Ramis), who stumble the spectral-related equipment and research behind of their late grandfather centered around their small town. "Finn and I were both massive fans of the franchise," McKenna said. "It's wild that we got to be a part of it."

Production Details

In addition to Murray, most of the major surviving cast members in Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Sigourney Weaver, also make their return reprising their respective roles as Peter, Ray, Winston, Janine, and Dana, respectively. New additions for Afterlife are Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon as Egon's daughter Callie. The franchise, which also includes the 1989 sequel and the Paul Feig 2016 remake, grossed a combined $739 million globally at the box office. Sony Pictures' Ghostbusters: Afterlife comes to theaters on November 19.

