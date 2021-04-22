Ghostbusters: Afterlife Actor Bill Murray Loves The Mini Stay Pufts

Ghostbusters: Afterlife introduced the world to the Mini Stay Pufts earlier this month, and since there have been tons of reaction videos and toys of the little ones introduced. They really are the Ghostbusters version of Baby Yoda. Today, the official YouTube channel of the franchise posted a video of none other than Bill Murray seeing the creatures with original film director Ivan Reitman. It turns out; not even Bill Murray is immune to their charms. Watch the legends see them together down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE – Bill Murray Reacts to the Mini-Pufts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J1iretuNB0w)

Ghostbusters Fans Are Counting Down The Days Now

Here is what Murray had to say about the film accepting an award recently: "I remember [Jason Reitman] calling me and saying, 'I've got an idea for another Ghostbusters. I've had this idea for years.' I thought, 'What the heck could that possibly be?' I remember him when he was a kid. I remember his Bar Mitzvah. I was like, 'What the heck? What does this kid know?' But he had a really, really wonderful idea that he wrote with another wonderful guy that I got to work with, Gil Kenan, who made City of Ember. The two of them wrote a Ghostbusters movie that really brings it back to life. It really has the feel of the first one, more than the second one or the [2016] one. It has a different feel than two out of four," Murray continues. "I think he's really got something."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars the returning Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts, and Bill Murray. Joining the franchise are Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Logan Kim. Directed by Jason Reitman, it finally opens in theaters on November 11th, which cannot come fast enough.