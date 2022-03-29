X Will Come To Blu-ray On May 24th, And You Should Buy It

X, the big return to horror from Ti West, is in theaters now and a hell of an experience with a crowd. You can recreate that in your living room shortly as well, and the film will be coming to Blu-ray on May 24th. This will turn out to be one of the best films of the year, and a welcome addition to anyone's shelf. The disc itself is a little bare-bones, with one featurette and one extended scene, but that's okay. I will weep that we are not getting a Ti West commentary some other time. Check out the cover for the X release down below.

X Release Details

"Representing filmmaker Ti West's long-awaited return to Horror, A24's X arrives May 24 on

Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital) and DVD, from Lionsgate. From critically acclaimed director Ti West (The Innkeepers, The Sacrament), the horror film stars Mia Goth (A Cure for Wellness, Suspiria, Emma.), Brittany Snow (Prom Night, Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2), Jenna Ortega ("You," 2022's Scream, The Babysitter: Killer Queen) as well as Grammy Award® nominee Scott Mescudi (better known as Kid Cudi, Don't Look Up). A group of actors set out to make an adult film in rural Texas under the noses of their reclusive hosts — an elderly couple with a farm and boarding house for rent. But when the couple catches their young guests in the act, the cast finds themselves in a desperate fight for their lives in this tantalizing slasher from writer-director Ti West."

Man, how on fire is Jenny Ortega by the way? You, Scream, X…hell of a start to the year for her. Mia goth as well, I cannot wait for the prequel as well. Hopefully that releases this year as well, and we get a set of both later down the line. This will hold us over until then.