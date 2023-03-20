Giveaway: Win A Babylon Prize Pack To Celebrate The 4K Release We have three Babylon prize packs to giveaway to celebrate Damien Chazelle's latest film coming to 4K Blu-ray this week.

Babylon is the latest film from director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, Whiplash), and it was my personal favorite film released in 2022. Starring a gigantic, superb cast including Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Jean Smart, Diego Calva, Li Jun Li, Jovan Adepo, and so many more, the film is an examination of Hollywood, stardom, and the changing of the world when the transition from silent film to the talkies took place. It releases on 4K Blu-ray this week, and we have three Babylon prize packs to giveaway to you, readers. The prize pack includes a cocktail set featuring shot glasses and a tumbler, and a mixing set so that you can enjoy the film properly. All you have to do is fill out this form right HERE, and that's it! We will send three winners' info to the studio this Wednesday, March 22, at 8 PM EST.

Babylon Is An Experience For Sure

"From Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood." The film was just nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Score for composer Justin Hurwitz.

Here is the list of special features on the disc release of Babylon:

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

A Panoramic Canvas Called Babylon— The cast and crew discuss the inspiration and motivation behind the original story and development of this epic, 15 years in the making.

The Costumes of Babylon— Discover how costume design was fundamental to character development and the challenges that went into creating over 7,000 costumes for the film.

Scoring Babylon— Take a peek into Justin Hurwitz's musical process to understand the artistry behind composing an iconic score that further elevates the film.

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Additional 4K Blu-ray audio tracks: French – Canadian and Spanish – Latin American Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround Audio. It also includes an Audio Descriptive Track in English Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround.

4K Blu-ray subtitles: English, English SDH†, Chinese – Cantonese-Hong Kong, Chinese – Mandarin – Traditional – Taiwan and Singapore, Danish, Finnish, French – Canadian, Korean, Norwegian, Spanish – Latin American, Swedish and Thai

Blu-ray audio tracks: English Dolby Atmos, French – Canadian, Portuguese – Brazilian, and Spanish – Latin American Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround Audio. It also includes an Audio Descriptive Track in English Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround.

Blu-ray subtitles: English, English SDH†, Chinese – Cantonese-Hong Kong, Chinese – Mandarin – Traditional – Taiwan and Singapore, Danish, Finnish, French – Canadian, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese – Brazilian, Spanish – Latin American, Swedish and Thai