Giveaway: Win a Blu-ray Copy of It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley

To participate, follow our BlueSky account and repost the official contest post with hashtag #BCJeffBuckley.

The giveaway is open to U.S. residents only and winners are chosen at random from valid entries on BlueSky.

Deadline to enter is Sunday, January 4 at 11am PT—don't miss your shot to own this Jeff Buckley Blu-ray release!

Would you like to win a Blu-ray copy of the music documentary It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley? All you need is a BlueSky account to take part in this giveaway. Magnolia Home Entertainment has given us a couple of copies of the film, which will be released on Blu-ray, DVD, and ONDemand on January 6, 2026. So this is your chance to win a copy of this edition for free. What do you need to do to win this? In order to have a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on BlueSky. All you have to do is follow our BlueSky account and also repost the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it, as it will have the same image as the one here, along with the hashtag #BCJeffBuckley. You have until Sunday, January 4, at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a Blu-ray copy of the music documentary It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a BlueSky account… It's 2026; BlueSky is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a BlueSky account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official BlueSky account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

