Giveaway: Win A Copy Of Fall With A Gravity Defying Survival Kit

Are you afraid of heights? Do you get vertigo if you look over the ledge of a tall building? Fall was a thriller that came out earlier this year that preys on that desire to go to the highest ledge possible but also that fear that comes from looking over the ledge. We have something really cool this time to giveaway. Lionsgate reached out, and not only are they offering a copy of the movie for you to win, but you also get a little survival kit with all the essentials if you ever find yourself stranded on top of an abandoned radio tower with no way down. If you'd like a chance to enter the contest to win, here's what you need to do:

You need to follow the official Bleeding Cool Twitter account. You need to retweet the social media post tied to this contest. It will have the same image as this post, a picture of the survival kit, and the hashtag #BCFallSurvivalKit That's all! You have until Sunday, October 23rd, at 8 PM EST to enter.

That's all you need to do; follow and retweet us! If this sounds like something you're interested in, feel free to enter. If not, that's completely fine. Fall is now available on digital, Blu-ray+ Digital, and DVD if you'd like to check it out without waiting to see if you'll win the contest. Good luck!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

Fall: Cast, Summary

For best friends Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner), life is all about conquering fears and pushing limits. But after they climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower, they find themselves stranded with no way down. Now Becky and Hunter's expert climbing skills will be put to the ultimate test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights in this adrenaline-fueled thriller from the producers of 47 Meters Down. Costarring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and is directed by Scott Mann.

Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: fall, giveaway, lionsgate, movies