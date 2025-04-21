Posted in: Movies, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros | Tagged: weapons

Weapons: First Teaser Of Zach Cregger's New Film Released

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema have released a brief teaser for Zach Cregger's new film, Weapons, which will be released on August 8, 2025.

Article Summary Warner Bros. releases first teaser for "Weapons," directed by Zach Cregger, set for August 8, 2025 release.

The teaser follows previous footage shown at CinemaCon, with a viral site adding more mystery to the plot.

The film's website reveals 17 children vanish at 2:17 AM, leaving a small town puzzled and seeking answers.

"Weapons" promises suspense, drawing comparisons to the surprise success of Cregger's "Barbarian."

New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. have released the first teaser for Weapons, the new film from writer/director Zach Cregger. We got to see some footage from the film at CinemaCon earlier this month, and last week, the New Line socials started teasing things. The viral site for the movie, which talks about the inciting incident, also went live. New Line is doing the smart thing and continuing to play this one close to the chest. The movie doesn't come out until August, but the twist in Barbarian worked best if you didn't see it coming, and we can hope that New Line will promote this film in a similar way. Here is the text from the in-universe website about the disappearance:

"17 Local Children Leave Home Simultaneously at 2:17AM

A chilling mystery has gripped the small town of Maybrook after 17 children voluntarily left their homes Wednesday morning. Authorities are baffled by the inexplicable disappearance, which has shaken the community to its core. Upon investigation, front door camera footage showed the children leaving their homes at 2:17am Wednesday morning without any signs of force. Since then, little information has surfaced, and the case continues to baffle investigators.

In response, a school gathering was held, where growing unease among parents became clear. As the town struggles to understand what happened, officials continue to urge the public for any leads, while Maybrook is left waiting for answers."

Weapons: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

This is where the story really starts.

From New Line Cinema and Zach Cregger, the wholly original mind behind Barbarian, comes a new horror/thriller: Weapons.

When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance. The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, with Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

Cregger directs from his own screenplay, and also produces alongside Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules, with Michelle Morrissey and Josh Brolin executive producing. The filmmaker's creative team behind the camera includes director of photography Larkin Seiple, production designer Tom Hammock, editor Joe Murphy and costume designer Trish Sommerville. The music is by Ryan Holladay, Hays Holladay and Zach Cregger.

New Line Cinema Presents a Subconscious/Vertigo Entertainment/Boulderlight Pictures Production, a Zach Cregger Film, Weapons. It will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, and released in theaters and IMAX nationwide on August 8, 2025, and internationally beginning in August 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!