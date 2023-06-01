Giveaway: Win A Redbox Code For Buddy Games: Spring Awakening We got Redbox codes for the film Buddy Games: Spring Awakening to give out, but you need to read all of the rules to find out how to get one.

Would you like to win a Redbox code for the film Buddy Games: Spring Awakening? All you need is a Twitter account to take part in this giveaway. Paramount has provided us with a few copies of the film to give away on the streaming platform, which officially comes out digitally on June 2nd. So this is your chance to snag it for free digitally. What do you need to do to win this? In order for a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on Twitter. All you have to do is follow our Twitter account and also retweet the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it as it will have the same image as the one here, and the hashtag #BCBuddyGames. You have until Saturday, June 3rd at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a Redbox code for the film Buddy Games: Spring Awakening. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a Twitter account… it's 2023; Twitter is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a Twitter account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official Twitter account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

