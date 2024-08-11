Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, horror, josh hartnett, m. night shyamalan, trap

M. Night Shyamalan Describes His Next Project as Another Genre Flip

Popular filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan promises that his next film will bring a new perspective to whatever genre he tackles.

After crafting some of the most unique (and sometimes polarizing) films over the past few decades, it's evident that filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan has typically embraced the notion of creative freedom. Though, at this point of his career, the director's recent projects also tend to focus on his interest in creating new storytelling opportunities within familiar genres, leading to his newest flick Trap, starring Josh Harnett as a serial killer taking his daughter to a pop concert — only to learn that the event is a trap designed to catch him.

Having recently released the divisive genre-flipping movie, Shyamalan is now talking about what comes next while promising that it's going to be another unexpected interpretation of whatever subgenre he chooses to tackle.

M. Night Shyamalan Says His Next Project Will Continue His Recent Style of Filmmaking

During an interview with Collider, Shyamalan revealed that he already has a general idea about his next project, promising that it won't be predictable by any means. The filmmaker explains to the publication, "I'm still learning about it. It has a really cool kind of flip on a genre, so I'm very excited about that. I haven't done this particular subject matter, and I've always been interested in it. But it's an odd way to come into it again." Shyamalan then goes on to express how Trap has influenced his current interests for the next chapter of his career, noting, "I'm really interested now, like with Trap, kind of going at subject matters, like serial killers, but doing it from an angle that you haven't seen before."

For longtime fans of the filmmaker, it sounds like this will be something he's explored in the past, but with a different angle to avoid being another retread. Still, regardless of your opinions on his movies, it's hard to envision that Shyamalan could ever repeat a film anyway.

Trap is in theaters now.

