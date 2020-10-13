Neve Campbell Talks About Returning for Scream 5

It just isn't a Scream film without Sidney Prescott, played by Neve Campbell, and the scream queen herself is now expressing excitement about the upcoming project.

Scream 5 is currently in production in Wilmington, North Carolina, with a new cast playing the essential fresh blood, but most importantly — the return of the core trio of Sidney, Dewey, and Gale. The film's premise is being kept under wraps due to the fact that Scream thrives in its murder-mystery element, but with every statement from the new and returning cast, we've got our hopes up.

When speaking to ET Live about the star's return to Scream, Campbell explains, "I am leaving soon [and] I am looking forward to getting back to work," The Scream lead adds, "It will be the first time since March, and I am sure we are all dealing with getting back to work, so I am excited about that."

When later asked about returning alongside Courtney Cox and David Arquette, Campbell tells the host, "I am excited [about] stepping back in Sidney's shoes and seeing Courteney and David," she continued. "Those movies mean so much to me for my life and career, and they are always a blast to do, so it should be fun!"

Campbell joins the recent star Kyle Gallner as the latest to talk about the film, with Gallner saying fans will be pleased by its connections to the original movie — something very important in honoring the late director and master of horror, Wes Craven. With the entire cast coming together and a few of the actors sharing their (brief) insights about the fifth installment, Scream 5 (or Scream depending on the working title) is becoming something for horror lovers to dream about.

Scream 5 is currently aiming for a January 2022 release, so keep up with Bleeding Cool on all things Scream until then!