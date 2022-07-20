Glorious Teaser Promises Lovecraftian Horror On Shudder August 18th

Glorious is a new horror film heading to Shudder next month, and ahead of its debut at the Fantasia Film Festival, a teaser and poster for the film have been released. Starring Ryan Kwanten and J.K. Simmons, the film is directed by Rebekah McKendry, who also co-wrote the upcoming horror remake of Bring It On. "Glorious speaks to my adoration of Lovecraft, gore, absurdist humor, philosophy, and the type of transgressive movies that leave you thinking I can't believe I just saw that," says McKendry. "It is a wild mix of horror, humor, and heady moralistic concepts about our own existential realizations of who we really are, forcing each of us to stare into our personal abyss. And sometimes, the abyss stares back… and maybe has a favor to ask." Check out the teaser below.

Glorious Synopsis

"A heartbroken man finds himself trapped in a bathroom with a strange voice who says he may be the only hope in stopping a terrible event. Spiraling out after a bad breakup, Wes (Ryan Kwanten) ends up at a remote rest stop miles away from civilization. His situation worsens after he finds himself locked inside the bathroom with a mysterious figure (J.K. Simmons) speaking to him from an adjacent stall. As Wes tries to escape, he finds himself an unwilling player in a situation bigger and more terrible than he could possibly imagine…"

While I am not the world's biggest Kwanten fan, I am a big fan of this brand of horror. These big, what-does-it-all-mean type horror stories are right up my alley, and the hook of this one is great. That teaser is not much to go by, but it certainly has put Glorious on my radar, and I look forward to checking it out when it debuts on Shudder on August 18th.