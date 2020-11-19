Disney Drops Godmothered Trailer, Hits Plus On December 4th

Disney is giving us another holiday film this year. Godmothered, starring Jillian Bell, Isla Fisher, Santiago Cabrera, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jane Curtin, June Squibb, Jillian Shea Spaeder, Willa Skye, Artemis Pebdani, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Stephnie Weir, it is centered around a fairy godmother in training setting out to prove to the world they still need them. It is set around the holidays, so we can loosely classify this as a holiday film, even if it didn't need to be. It looks freaking adorable though, really giving off some serious Enchanted vibes. See what we mean by watching the Godmothered trailer below.

Godmothered Synopsis & Poster

"Set at Christmas time, "Godmothered" is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Jillian Bell) who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of "Happily Ever After," but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not."

This looks really fun. After Noelle last year, I hope that Disney gives us a new holiday film like this every December. Godmothered, starring Jillian Bell, Isla Fisher, Santiago Cabrera, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jane Curtin, June Squibb, Jillian Shea Spaeder, Willa Skye, Artemis Pebdani, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Stephnie Weir and directed by Sharon Maguire will hit Disney+ on December 4th, just in time for the holiday season. Imagine that.