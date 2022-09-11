Godzilla Vs. Kong Soundtrack On Preorder At Waxwork Records

Godzilla Vs. Kong was the most successful launch of the HBO Max era of blockbuster Covid moviegoing at one point, while also making quite a bit of money when people were still avoiding the theater. What else would you expect when the two most famous giant monsters in movie history come together to throw hands. The MonsterVerse has been an entertaining series, and it all built to this. The scores and soundtracks for these films have also been very memorable, and now Waxwork Records is releasing a vinyl version of the Godzilla Vs. Kong soundtrack by Tom Holkenborg. This version will release spread across two 180-gram colored discs, and is up for order right now. Check it out below.

Godzilla Vs. Kong Waxwork Records Release Details

"Waxwork Records is thrilled to present Godzilla Vs. Kong Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Tom Holkenborg (MadMax Fury Road, Deadpool, Justice League, Army of the Dead)! Godzilla Vs. Kong marks the fourth film in Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse. In the movie, directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla and Kong violently clash while tech mogul Apex Cybernetics and a band of conspiracy theorists attempt to lure the giant ape into Hollow Earth to retrieve a power source for a secret weapon to stop Godzilla's rampages. The film was a streaming hit and became the most successful launch item in HBO Max's history in 2021. Waxwork Records is thrilled to present Godzilla Vs. Kong Original Motion Picture Soundtrack as a deluxe double LP featuring 180 gram "Hollow Earth" colored vinyl, deluxe packaging, heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, and a 12×12 art print."

Waxwork has done a wonderful job with its kaiju film releases, and this one looks no different. You can order this release by going ahead and clicking right here. You will be happy you did.