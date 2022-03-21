Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel to Shoot in Australia in Late 2022

When it comes to 2021 Warner Bros. and Legendary movies, it's hard to determine what is a success and what isn't. The pandemic already is a factor that needs to be taken into consideration, and then there is the fact that everything got a release on HBO Max as well. Many fans of movies released in 2021 were worried that Warner Bros. wouldn't consider the circumstances when greenlighting sequels, but that doesn't appear to be the case. The Suicide Squad was enough of a success that it got a spin-off show, we're getting a sequel to Mortal Kombat, and we're getting another movie in the MonterVerse series of films. According to a statement released by the Queensland Government and picked up by Deadline this morning, a sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is set to shoot in the latter part of 2022. It is expected to bring in a $79.2 million economic boost. It is also expected to create "505 jobs for Queensland cast and crew, plus opportunities for 750 extras."

"We are delighted to welcome producers Legendary Pictures back to Queensland, following the filming of Kong Skull Island and Godzilla vs. Kong in the state in 2016 and 2019 respectively," the Premier said. "It's clear our highly skilled local crew, diverse locations and first-rate facilities were definite draw cards for them to come back again. The production is expected to inject more than double the $36.5 million that Godzilla vs. Kong brought to the state and is a welcome boost to our economy as we recover from the impacts of the global pandemic and south-east Queensland flooding events. These types of productions benefit our screen industry, deliver local jobs and provide a welcome boost to our small businesses and communities in and around our production sites." Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich said securing this film is a testament to Queensland's ability to attract repeat business. "We are thrilled to see Legendary Pictures return to our state," said Munnich. "It is Screen Queensland's role to support our strong local screen sector and provide career opportunities for homegrown talent by securing local, interstate and international productions. The latest instalment adds to an exciting slate of productions currently filming in Queensland, including highly anticipated Disney+ series Nautilus and season two of Tim Minchin's Foxtel Series Upright."

The MonsterVerse series of movies have been a bit weird, with the latter two not quite reaching the box office boom of the first two though Godzilla vs. Kong was an improvement from the third entry in the series. Godzilla 2014 pulled in $566 million worldwide, while Kong: Skull Island brought in $525 million. However, it was Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the biggest and most expensive of these movies so far back in 2019, that 'underperform' [by 2019 standards] with #386 million. There was talk that if Godzilla vs. Kong wasn't already in post-production, it might not have shot at all. It did and managed to bring in a nice $468 million with a hybrid release during the pandemic era. It seems that Warner Bros. and Legendary are rolling the dice that there is still very much a large audience for these movies. At the moment, we have no further details, but if they aren't starting production until later this year, don't expect to see this sequel until later 2023, 2024, or even 2025.

Summary: Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans' very origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Godzilla vs. Kong, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Zhang Ziyi, and Demián Bichir. It was released on March 31, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max. It was released on digital platforms on May 21, 2021, and on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Blu-ray on June 15, 2021. Godzilla vs. Kong was re-added to HBO Max on August 17, 2021.